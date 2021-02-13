RWM Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 170,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 56,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,833. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.