RWM Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 133,431 Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.75. 1,565,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

