RWM Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,837 Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBUY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $865,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000.

NYSEARCA:IBUY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 147,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.25. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $139.64.

