RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $2.50 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.72. 1,839,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.45. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

