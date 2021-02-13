RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,967.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 271,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,601.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 218,439 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,988 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

