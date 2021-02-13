RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $4.89 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $336.45. 20,346,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,155,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.