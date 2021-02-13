RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $5.21 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $14,545,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 123,982 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after buying an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,845. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.