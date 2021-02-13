RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $5.45 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,430,000 after purchasing an additional 556,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,542 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.21. 1,244,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

