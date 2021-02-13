RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $6.64 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.98 and its 200 day moving average is $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

