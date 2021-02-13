RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,546,000 after buying an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,651,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after buying an additional 95,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. 767,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.