RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 262.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 295,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,981. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

