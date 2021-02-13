RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.58. 1,006,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,266. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

