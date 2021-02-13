RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,863,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 86,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,016.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,498,000.

NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $79.33.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

