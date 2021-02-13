RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 215,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

