RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,845,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 202,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 171,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,635.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 165,272 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 519,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,560. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08.

