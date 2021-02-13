RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.57. 685,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,986. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day moving average of $192.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

