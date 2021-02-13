RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,342 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.58. 6,685,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,784,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $157.91.

