RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 284,211 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,418,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. 6,961,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,062,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.