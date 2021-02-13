RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,489 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 756.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.08. 171,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,842. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29.

