RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 85,014 Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.46. 998,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18.

