RWM Asset Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,018,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,686. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average of $175.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

