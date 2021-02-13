RWM Asset Management LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.13. 287,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,622. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.