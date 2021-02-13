RWM Asset Management LLC Takes $5.18 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,222 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.