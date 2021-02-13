RWM Asset Management LLC Takes $9.75 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,819. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.