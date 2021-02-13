RWM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

