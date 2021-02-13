RWM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.80. 891,690 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.