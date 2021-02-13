RWWM Inc. Has $82.93 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 166.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 13.3% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $82,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

