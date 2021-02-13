Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 39% Higher Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $308,741.34 and $3,538.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,127.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.46 or 0.03841590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00475636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $665.89 or 0.01412953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00552138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.12 or 0.00507381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.00379690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,447,047 coins and its circulating supply is 27,329,735 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

