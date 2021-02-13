Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after purchasing an additional 919,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,875,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 272,482 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 765,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

