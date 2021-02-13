SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 54.5% Lower This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $281,188.44 and approximately $115,468.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00059235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00281996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00092992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00089711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00087709 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,222.67 or 0.98663546 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00062620 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

