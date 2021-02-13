Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0036

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $1.61 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 96.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00405653 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

