SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0502 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $21.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,937.26 or 1.00141409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00042545 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.81 or 0.00560712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.63 or 0.01095837 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.00244291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00078563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

