SafeInsure Market Cap Tops $268,387.57 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $268,387.57 and approximately $994,463.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00025733 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000996 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,277,067 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

