SafePal Price Reaches $2.70 on Top Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $292.04 million and approximately $75.19 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded flat against the dollar.
About SafePal
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
