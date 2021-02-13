SafePal (SFP) Trading Up 14.2% Today

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $349.41 million and $146.52 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded flat against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00006765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
SafePal Coin Profile
SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
SafePal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
