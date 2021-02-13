SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.69 Million

Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to post $94.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $94.10 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $89.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $357.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.06 million to $360.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $403.18 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $419.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6,314.69 and a beta of 2.01.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,453.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84,618 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

