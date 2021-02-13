salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,384.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $240.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.