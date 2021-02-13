salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,634 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 5.9% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $82,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.37. 4,314,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,135,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.