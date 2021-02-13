Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.92

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.92 and traded as high as $38.50. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 3,363 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $268,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.