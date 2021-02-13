Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 111.2% in January

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the January 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAXPY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

