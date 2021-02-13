Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.39

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.39 and traded as high as $110.00. Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 86,002 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £77.37 million and a PE ratio of 272.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

