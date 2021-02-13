Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report $100.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.09 million and the highest is $101.30 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $86.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $382.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.34 million to $382.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $428.79 million, with estimates ranging from $417.76 million to $456.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sapiens International.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sapiens International by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

