Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $144.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 7.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $144,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $780,815,000 after buying an additional 171,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

