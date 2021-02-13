Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 9,837 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 7.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $144,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

