Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.75 ($7.95).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

SHA stock opened at €6.95 ($8.17) on Friday. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.11.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

