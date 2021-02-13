Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $203.16

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.16 and traded as high as $213.00. Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) shares last traded at $213.00, with a volume of 33,693 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.48. The firm has a market cap of £263.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.49.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) Company Profile (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

