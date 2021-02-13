Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,070.37

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,070.37 and traded as high as $3,531.00. Schroders shares last traded at $3,529.00, with a volume of 108,210 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,469.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,070.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

