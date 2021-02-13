Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.37% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 745.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.13. 287,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.