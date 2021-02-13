Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,226,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,303,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.23. 1,226,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

