Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 615.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 100,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $62.12. 1,445,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,806. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59.

